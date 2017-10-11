TNS Scholars Have Great Kick Off to New Season

The TNS (The New Saints) and NSC (North Shropshire College) Football Scholarship students have had a fantastic start to the 17/18 football season with several victories in their first few fixtures.

The E1 (Excellence 1) scholarship team beat league rivals Thomas Telford in the National Cup match, a win which saw the team progress through to the next round. Hoping to build on the positive run of results, an away game at Rochdale Hopwood saw excellent performances from 14 of the new TNS NSC Scholarship players, including a debut from Harry Parkinson who scored the final goal which resulted in a 5-1 win to the scholars.

The Players have continued their success in a number of further matches including a fixture against Caersws away on Sunday 8th October with a record breaking 17-0 win. The team are moving forward with the positive momentum gained from their first matches, and looking forward to meeting Thomas Telford again in a League Match later this week.