Police investigating suspected arson at Shifnal Industrial Estate

Detectives are investigating a fire at a commercial property on Shifnal Industrial Estate, Lamledge Lane, that is believed to have been started deliberately.

The fire started around 1.50am on Saturday 7 October at Quick Skips and resulted in nine skip hire vehicles being destroyed.

Police would particularly like to identify and speak with two people who were seen in the area at the time, wearing dark clothing as they approached the area.

Anyone with information or anybody who saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 62s of 7 October.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org