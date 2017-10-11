Neonatal team recognised for care at Shropshire’s acute hospitals

Thirty members of the neonatal team at Shropshire’s acute hospitals have been recognised by parents for the care given to their babies.

They were all individually nominated for the prestigious Parent’s Choice Award in an annual awards scheme run by the Staffordshire, Shropshire and Black Country Neonatal Operational Delivery Network.

Neonatal Senior Sister Gina Powell, who works in the unit run by The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH), was awarded the overall Parent’s Choice Award after receiving the most nominations regionally.

Samantha Davies, Neonatal Unit Manager, said: “I was delighted and extremely proud to hear that 30 staff had been nominated for these awards.

“These were nominations made by parents for individual members of the team as recognition of care they had given to themselves or their baby. We have a large team of neonatal staff so it is fantastic for them to receive these individual nominations.

“Gina received the Parent’s Choice overall award for the most number of nominations from within our five regional neonatal units, which is an outstanding achievement for her and the unit.”

Gina said: “I am so very proud to receive this award. It embraces all of my beliefs in providing care and kindness to sick babies and their families. It will be cherished and provide me with life-long memories of the privilege of being part of an amazing team who share my values.”

Gina also won the award for the Significant Contribution Award for her work creating a ‘Neonatal Journey’ handbook for parents; as well as the Innovation Award along with Dr Sagarika Ray and Sister Bernadette Pugh, for their work on the introduction of Local Safety Standards for Invasive Procedures (LocSSips) to the unit.

Ruth Moore, Lead Nurse and Network Manager, presented the awards and certificates to the staff, who are based at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.