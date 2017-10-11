Council to begin consultation on proposed new Innovation Park in Newport

Telford & Wrekin Council is to begin a consultation on plans for a multi-million pound Innovation Park on the outskirts of Newport that could create 950 new jobs.

The plans will go on show later this month for the proposed development on land south of the A518 on which work could begin next year.

It follows a successful bid via the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership for £6.3 million funding from Government. The remaining funding would come from Telford & Wrekin Council, from the Council’s Land Deal with the Homes & Communities Agency and developer contributions.

The package would include:

– Construction of business premises within the Innovation Park including both start up/incubation units and sites for larger premises

– Proposed changes to the local road network, including the A41 and A518

– Upgrading utilities and the infrastructure of the Park

– A training and skills programme delivered in partnership with Harper Adams University, to support high-tech businesses and to pass on expertise

– Sustainable transport to connect the Park with Newport Town Centre and to support new housing developments.

Cllr Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council member for Finance, Commercial Services & Economic Development, said:

“This site will be very attractive to high-tech companies, creating hundreds of highly skilled and well-paid jobs. It will link in with the Borough’s strong manufacturing sector and is in close proximity to the world renowned Harper Adams University and will support the development of Newport as a national Centre of Excellence in Agri Technology.

“This is another significant investment by the Council into Newport which will greatly boost business and employment in the town. It follows the purchase last year by the Council of Audley Avenue Enterprise Park, securing hundreds of jobs.

“We are very excited by this proposed scheme; we hope people will be excited too and we invite them to have a look at the plans, ask questions and tell us what they think.

“Following this consultation, we hope to submit a planning application at the end of this year and begin work on the new site in 2018-19.”

The plans will be available for viewing and for comment at Cosy Hall, Water Lane, Newport, Shropshire TF10 7LD on Wednesday 25 October between 3pm and 7pm.

Following this event, the plans will be available online where there will also be further opportunity for people to submit their comments.

The consultation is due to close on Friday 3 November.