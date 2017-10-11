Children’s charity seeks volunteer mentors for Shrewsbury area

A children’s charity is recruiting volunteer mentors in Shrewsbury to support children and young people in schools.

Mentor Link, a registered charity based in Worcestershire, has over 200 volunteers who help support vulnerable and distressed children and young people across the West Midlands and Shropshire each week.

They are looking to hear from people in the local community or from local businesses with an interest in supporting a young person to achieve their full potential. The mentors are fully trained to listen to and support children and young people with the aim of improving their self-esteem and engagement in learning.

Mentor Link is a safer recruiter and requires two 2 character references, and Enhanced DBS clearance. They provide induction training, travelling expenses, on-going training and a dedicated team of staff to support volunteers in the role.

Interested participants who are able to spare an 1 hour a week and able to commit to a minimum of 6 months volunteering should contact Karen Arnold on 078754 38659 or email karen.arnold@mentorlink.org.uk.

Schools, parents and organisations in the Shrewsbury area who would like more information about the services offered by Mentor Link can also contact them or see their website www.mentorlink.org.uk

Registered charity number 1169026