Builder’s cash boost helps Shrewsbury training initiative

A charity in Shrewsbury which prepares people for a career in motor and manufacturing industries has been given a cash boost thanks to a regional builder.

Hope Initiatives (Shrewsbury) received £450 after applying to Persimmon Homes West Midlands to become one of its Community Champions. The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for a match-funded donation from a national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally every month.

The money will go towards buying a new laptop to update equipment for the organisation’s trainers.

Nick Langton, spokesman for the charity, which is based in Cartmel Drive, said: “We train young people in motor vehicle mechanics and provide work experience and life coaching for people who have been unemployed for an extensive period of time.

“Our work also includes providing one-to-one tuition for people with Autism Spectrum Disorders. As well as providing accredited qualifications, our mentoring and support also increases participants’ confidence and self-esteem.

“Our work with the unemployed aims to progress individuals towards employment, training and volunteering outcomes.

“We cannot thank Persimmon Homes enough for their support and for showing an interest in our work,” added Nick.

Stephen Cleveley, Director-in-Charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “It is clear that Hope Initiatives (Shrewsbury) offers invaluable support and training for a wide cross-section of individuals and we are delighted to be able to support their work.

“If people were unsuccessful last month in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity