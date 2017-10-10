Shropshire town’s bid to be dementia-friendly

A Shropshire town is in the running to be the county’s first to be recognised as dementia-friendly.

Dozens of Newport’s shops, businesses, groups and organisations, have already pledged their backing for the project – being run by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Newport Town Council, Waitrose supermarket, and a host of local shops are supporting the initiative to improve the lives of people living with dementia, and also the lives of their carers, friends and families, through simple but effective action.

Information worker for the Alzheimer’s Society, Phil Gillam, said: “The idea is to get lots of shops and businesses and groups to display our leaflets and posters, become ‘Dementia Friends’ which involves attending a Dementia Friends session or completing one online, and to sign up to become supporters of the local Dementia Action Alliance.

“Feedback from people in Newport has already been absolutely brilliant and we want even more to get involved.”

Among others already involved are The Little Card and Gift Shop, All About Newport website, Nationwide Building Society, Clarke’s Solicitors, Duignan Phelps Optometrists, the Guildhall Tearoom, On A Roll sandwich shop, Twigs the florist, Hinstock Manor Care Home, Sally’s Flowers, Clarke’s Pharmacy, Late Night Pharmacy, Partridge Opticians, Butter Cross Court apartments, Hey Jude’s Music Shop, The Den coffee shop, Deli 45 delicatessen, Harts Vintage Tearoom, and Toggs and Cloggs.

Phil said: “Your company, group or organisation can become a supporter of the local Dementia Action Alliance by filling in a simple form. All we ask is that you commit to a few simple actions – perhaps, for instance, just promoting the services of the Alzheimer’s Society in Newport and Shropshire, pointing people in our direction.”

For a Supporter’s application form or for more information, email phil.gillam@alzheimers.org.uk or telephone Phil on 01952 250401.