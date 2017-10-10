Shropshire company shortlisted in two national awards

A Shropshire company has been shortlisted in two categories for the 2017 UK Business Awards.

Ascendancy Internet Marketing based in Shifnal has been in operation for more than 13 years and is battling it out in both the Business Change or Transformation and the Small to Medium Size Enterprises (SME) categories in the final stages of the national awards.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Wembley Stadium on November 22.

Helen Culshaw, managing director of Ascendancy, said: “We are proud and delighted to have been nominated in two categories at the 2017 UK Business Awards.

“Competition in these national awards is fierce and there are a lot of high quality businesses who have already been whittled down to compile a shortlist so we are highly honoured to have got this far – and in two categories.

“We are really looking to the event on November 22 and the opportunity to attend Wembley Stadium with all the other nominees for what should be a fantastic day.

“To be nominated for a national award is amazing and the chance to go head-to-head with other high-ranking businesses from across the country with the chance of winning is a great place to be for us.”

Ascendancy Internet Marketing is a web design and digital marketing agency at the cutting edge of the digital revolution.

Earlier this year the company was recognised for its excellence by winning Best Small Business 2017 at the annual Shropshire Business Awards.

The company passes on its expertise to benefit companies large and small by developing effective websites, running highly successful digital campaigns and helping clients to get the best possible results from their existing sites.

Now in their second year, the UK Business awards are judged by panels of independent businessmen and women. The awards are designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional business performance.

The categories featuring Ascendancy’s nominations are: The Business Change or Transformation – B2B category and is for companies ‘who through a change management or business transformation initiative have clearly excelled and delivered a defined change or re-invention of the business’.

In order to be considered for the SME award, aimed at companies with fewer than 250 employees and an annual turnover of not more than £40m, businesses have to show ‘they have delivered consistent growth and solid financial performance through great leadership, understanding their customers and engaging with employees’.