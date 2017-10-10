Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s sleigh refurb is a team effort

A team of Rotarians are currently giving up their spare time to ensuring a Santa sleigh is fit for purpose this Christmastide.

They are putting in many hours in a unit on a trading estate to refurbish the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club sleigh which will once again this year go into action in the run up to Christmas.

A re-build of the sleigh body is needed after a number of years’ wear and tear as it tours Mid Shropshire villages and Shrewsbury housing estates as well as visits to local supermarkets.

The Santa sleigh is the Rotary club’s main charity fundraiser and repair work has to be completed in time for its first public appearance, the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights on November 15.

The refurbished sleigh will make its first appearance of the season at the lights switch on. It will be stationed in its now familiar spot at the top of Pride Hill from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

Rotarian, Gordon Duncan who heads up the team of repairers said: “All the external cladding will be new and we have strengthened some of the structure, including the steps for those getting on and off the sleigh.

“Work on the sleigh, which is a major job this year, has given us the opportunity to check the running gear and we have found that despite the weather conditions and the many miles that the sleigh travels during the lead up to Christmas, the underneath of the sleigh is remarkably sound.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club President Colin Sharp, who has visited the refurbishment, praised the work of the team of Rotarians Gordon Duncan, Geoff Lloyd, Chris Yaxley and Fred McDonogh and also thanked Elizabeth Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, for the loan of a unit to carry out the work.

“As a fundraising organisation, we really appreciate the gift of the unit not only for the refurbishment to be carried out in excellent conditions but also the fact that we can safely house the sleigh there during the busy Christmas period,” he added.