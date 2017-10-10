Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust launches 2018 calendar

Following the success of their last calendar Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust has created a new selection of stunning images of steam and diesel locomotives for 2018.

David Morris, Board Director of the Trust said: “It really is a ‘must-have’! The images were provided courtesy of Shropshire Railway Society, with some valuable assistance by Geoff Cryer. Many people are supporters of Shropshire railways and their rich history, and this year we have printed additional copies as we realise the calendar will prove popular, with our previous edition a sellout. Images are by Rob Smout; John Parker; Geoff Cryer; Steve Price, and Berwyn Stevens.

“The calendar is a valuable way of providing funds for our charitable trust, so I welcome people to treat themselves or a friend to what I believe is a really attractive calendar that will appeal to all.”

Front cover images on this year’s calendar are of 45690 “Leander” locomotive at Shrewsbury Severn Bridge Junction taken in March 2015 by John Parker; and a December sunset at Crewe Bank, Shrewsbury taken in 1990 by Rob Smout.

The calendar is on sale priced at £7.50 by Mail Order this includes £2.50 postage and packing.

Cheques payable to Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust and should be sent to SRHT Calendar Dept, Abbey Station, 192A Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6AH. Don’t forget to include a return address.

All proceeds will go towards the work of the Trust.