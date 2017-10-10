Police seek witnesses following sexual assault in Shrewsbury

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a reported sexual assault in Shrewsbury during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident is believed to have happened sometime between midnight and 12.40am, in the area of Priory Road, while the victim was walking home alone after a night out with friends.

Two unknown men are reported to have followed the victim, a woman in her 20’s. She was grabbed before stumbling to the floor, one of the offenders then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Detective Constable Sarah Smither from Shrewsbury CID said: “This has, understandably, been a very traumatic ordeal for the victim and we have launched a thorough investigation to try and identify the offender.

“It is believed that the offender had an Irish accent.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have been within the area around the stated times, it is believed that a teenage man had comforted the victim and reunited her with her friends by the play park, near Porthill bridge and appeal for him to come forward.

“Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be providing reassurance patrols in the area and I ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 744s of 8 October 2017.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, where no personal details will be taken and information will not be traced or recorded and you will not go to court. Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or get in touch via their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/