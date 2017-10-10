Midshire acquired to deliver superior service

Local office technology provider Midshire® now has the backing of an international manufacturer, having been acquired by Sharp Electronics Europe on 28th July 2017.

The strategic acquisition by Sharp highlights its ongoing dedication to offering innovative office solutions and excellent service to businesses across the UK.

Although Midshire will continue under its own brand name, with existing management and reporting structures remaining in place, the acquisition means that both organisations have strengthened their position by sharing knowledge and expertise, and working more closely.

Phil Powell, Managing Director at Midshire says: “As a local business that employs local people to deliver a personal solution for each of our customers, we are truly excited about what this deal means for them.”

Supported by specialists at Sharp, Midshire has expanded its network of expertly trained engineers to 197, all whom can be called upon to support customers nationwide.

When speaking about the concerns existing customers may have Phil said: “All equipment supplied by Midshire will continue to be supported and serviced for the full duration of any service agreement signed, which is typically five years from the point of supply. This will also be fully supported by the other manufacturers, whom we have partnered with for many years.

“Uniquely in this deal with Sharp, Midshire is remaining untouched, and it is very much business as usual. We will continue to deliver a personal service to each of our customers.”

Phil Powell continues: “Midshire is a business that has international ambitions with a local mentality, and it has always been important for us to continue as such. Even though we’ve been acquired by Sharp, we will still be complementing their range with unique solutions from HP and RISO.

Midshire offers competitive Managed Print Services, IT solutions, cloud computing, visual technologies, and business telecoms.