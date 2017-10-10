Award-winning author to visit Shrewsbury bookshop

Award-winning author Nicola Davies is visiting Button and Bear Children’s Bookshop in Shrewsbury on Wednesday 11 October.

The popular bookshop on Castle Street in Shrewsbury has been the home of Nicola’s touring eye-catching window display.

Nicola will be visiting Button & Bear at 10am as the display moves to its next destination. She will be signing any pre-ordered books or books available on the day in the shop.

Nicola originally starred in the BBC’s Really Wild Show alongside Chris Packham and Terry Nutkins. However, it is her career as an author which has continued to inspire generations of children in the natural world.

This year has seen Nicola’s 50th title roll off the press marking her 20 year anniversary publishing a range of inspiring and award-winning books.