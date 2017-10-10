Accountant’s charity walk adds up to sum-thing special for local hospice

An accountant has led an intrepid group of walkers on a taxing eight-hour charity hike through the Shropshire hills to help raise more than £3,200 for a county hospice.

Steve Timmis, Director of Sempar Accountancy and Tax, led a band of 26 determined ramblers on the fourth John Timmis Memorial Challenge, an annual fundraiser for Severn Hospice dedicated to the memory of Steve’s father John, who passed away in September 2013. Over the four years the walk has now raised a staggering £11,000 for the charity.

After tackling Snowdon, the Shropshire Way, and the Peak District in the previous years’ treks, the 2017 walk saw the group hike more than 22 miles along the Long Mynd, where they had to scale hills nearly 1,700 feet high as part of their gruelling journey.

Due to a serious knee injury which he is shortly due to undergo surgery on, Steve couldn’t complete the whole of this year’s walk, but he was able to keenly follow the group’s progress along the route in his trusty Land Rover.

Steve Timmis, Director of Sempar Accountancy and Tax, explained: “I still miss my dad every day, particularly around the anniversary of his passing. But instead of being sad I choose to put my best foot forward and walk in his memory, remembering a great man whilst also doing something that supports the amazing work of Severn Hospice, who help to make so many families’ lives that bit better.”

The walkers included family and friends of Steve, plus representatives from some of his firm’s clients, including Shane O’Leary from Market Drayton, Financial Controller at online sports equipment retailer Net World Sports.

Shane commented: “Anyone who’s taken part in any of the four walks knows just how much they mean to Steve and his family, and I was delighted to take part in this year’s efforts. It was tough at times and the legs definitely felt a bit sore for a few days afterwards, but the most important thing is the great amount we raised for such a good cause.”

Steve added: “Even though my injury meant I couldn’t quite join my friends every step of the way time, I’m extremely proud that together we raised more than £3,200, taking our total well past the £11,000 mark over our four years. Huge thanks to everyone who took part in the walk or donated to the cause, it really does help.”