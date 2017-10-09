TSR’s key role in multi-million pound Mid Wales factory

Shropshire commercial property specialists Towler Shaw Roberts have been appointed to a key role in a new factory construction project in Mid Wales which is expected to create 50 new jobs by 2020.

Acting for Invertek Drives from Welshpool, TSR has represented the company in finalising the designs at the start of construction for its new 5,500 square-metre factory at Offa’s Dyke Business Park on the outskirts of Welshpool.

Invertek Drives designs, manufactures and markets electronic variable frequency drives for controlling electric motors.

The project has been funded by the Welsh Government to create the additional space needed to expand the operations, increase efficiencies and meet the growing global demand for its services.

The new multi-million pound production facility will allow Invertek Drives to produce more than 40,000 drives per year, with the building work marking another milestone for the Mid Wales company which recently reached the landmark of selling one million variable drives globally.

Chris Hedley, the head of building consultancy for TSR, said: “We are development monitoring surveyors, acting for Invertek Drives as their representatives for the construction process. We are assisting in the design completion, responding to technical queries, attending site meetings, viewing progress and ensuring that everything goes smoothly in terms of the build.

“We’re working with the Welsh Government, their design team, and the contractor Paveaways to make the expansion into the new buildings as smoothly as possible.”

Mr Hedley, based in TSR’s Telford office, added: “Invertek Drives have been working on a deal with the Welsh Government for several years to build new production facilities at Offa’s Dyke Business Park, which is adjacent to the company’s main production facility and headquarters. Both parties are delighted that the scheme is now progressing and are looking forward to the building opening in 2018.”

The company was formed in 1998 and employs around 170 people in its state-of-the-art unit on the business park. More than 90 per cent of what Invertek Drives manufactures is exported all over the world.