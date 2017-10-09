Things to do for Halloween 2017 in Shropshire

1. Half-term Hallowe’en fun at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is getting ready for fiendish fun and ghostly goings-on this October half-term.

Hallowe’en themed activities will take place from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 October and include family trails, pumpkin carving and spooky encounters in the imposing Mansion.

Pumpkin Carving will take place on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 October. Families will be able to try their hand at making a traditional decoration to welcome or scare off those Hallowe’en visitors; what will you carve? A face, a shape, or something more spooky? Pumpkin Carving will take place from 10am to 4pm and costs £4.50 per pumpkin.

Even the smallest searchers will enjoy exploring the grounds, searching for clues on a ‘Spooky Creatures of Attingham Wood’ trail. Trails are available every day from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 October, from 10am – 4pm and cost £2.50 per trail (including small prize).

On Thursday 26 October, WildLife Survivial School will be back at Attingham again for the school holidays’ with ‘Wild Times: back to nature’. These hour long sessions will take place throughout the day from 10am with the last session at 3pm. Children aged 5-11 years old will discover how to make rope from natural materials, learn some nifty knots and rope tricks and make a paracord bracelet to take home. Sessions are £5 per child to take place and should be booked in advance via http://wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com/

The half-term will be rounded off with ‘Spooky Encounters: The Murderous Mansion’. Meet the Master of the Mansion, hear his spooky tale and take on his tricky task. Spooky Encounters will take place at timed intervals throughout the day on Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October, pre-booking is essential, and the event is suitable for children aged 4-11 years old and their accompanying adult/s (£4.00 per child including two accompanying adults, pre-booking essential).

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, standard whole property admission charges also apply for non-members for all the above events. For more information on all of Attingham’s half-term happenings visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark or call 01743 708162.

