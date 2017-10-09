Things to do for Halloween 2017 in Shropshire

Our guide to Halloween events taking place across Shropshire during October 2017.
1. Half-term Hallowe’en fun at Attingham Park
Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is getting ready for fiendish fun and ghostly goings-on this October half-term.
Hallowe’en themed activities will take place from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 October and include family trails, pumpkin carving and spooky encounters in the imposing Mansion.
Pumpkin Carving will take place on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 October. Families will be able to try their hand at making a traditional decoration to welcome or scare off those Hallowe’en visitors; what will you carve? A face, a shape, or something more spooky? Pumpkin Carving will take place from 10am to 4pm and costs £4.50 per pumpkin.
Even the smallest searchers will enjoy exploring the grounds, searching for clues on a ‘Spooky Creatures of Attingham Wood’ trail. Trails are available every day from Saturday 21 to Sunday 29 October, from 10am – 4pm and cost £2.50 per trail (including small prize).
On Thursday 26 October, WildLife Survivial School will be back at Attingham again for the school holidays’ with ‘Wild Times: back to nature’. These hour long sessions will take place throughout the day from 10am with the last session at 3pm. Children aged 5-11 years old will discover how to make rope from natural materials, learn some nifty knots and rope tricks and make a paracord bracelet to take home. Sessions are £5 per child to take place and should be booked in advance via http://wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com/
The half-term will be rounded off with ‘Spooky Encounters: The Murderous Mansion’. Meet the Master of the Mansion, hear his spooky tale and take on his tricky task. Spooky Encounters will take place at timed intervals throughout the day on Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October, pre-booking is essential, and the event is suitable for children aged 4-11 years old and their accompanying adult/s (£4.00 per child including two accompanying adults, pre-booking essential).
National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, standard whole property admission charges also apply for non-members for all the above events. For more information on all of Attingham’s half-term happenings visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark or call 01743 708162.
Important information: We have made every effort to ensure this guide is accurate at the time of publishing. Please check with the venue before attending.
2. Spooky Halloween themed tile decorating workshops at Jackfield Tile Museum
Decorate tiles with your own spooky designs at Halloween themed workshops during the autumn half-term holidays at Jackfield Tile Museum, near Ironbridge.
The designs can be as colourful and original as your imagination allows, perhaps a ghostly apparition, wicked witch on a broomstick or snarling black cat. Part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums’ 50th anniversary celebrations, the fun and informal sessions will take place on 21st and 23rd – 28th October.
The Victorian tube lining technique will be used to decorate the tiles, which are priced from £5 per tile (p&p extra to have your tile sent home after firing) plus the museum admission fee. Drop-in workshops start from 10am, but allowing up to 1½ hours to decorate your tile, last admission is at 3.15pm.
Open 10am to 4pm Jackfield Tile Museum is one of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums. A great value Annual Passport Ticket allowing unlimited entry into all ten museums costs £25 per adult, £20 for seniors, £15 for children under 16, £68 for a family of two adults and all their children and £50 for a family with one adult; under 5s free (terms and conditions apply); Passports can also be bought online in advance saving 10% and individual entry tickets are available at each museum. Activities and workshops vary day-to-day and some carry an extra charge.
For further information, call the Ironbridge Tourist Information Centre on 01952 433 424 or visit www.ironbridge.org.uk. The Gorge is easily reached via the M54 motorway exiting at Telford junction 4 or 6.
3. Halloween Spooktacular at Darwin Shopping Centre
Enjoy two great events at Shrewsbury Darwin Shopping Centre this half-term holiday.
Free Pumpkin Carving Workshops
On Friday 27 October join Maggie Love and her team of artists between 10.30am – 2pm to learn how to carve out a pumpkin, design an imprint and use professional tools to carve your very own pumpkin. Children of all ages welcome to come along and join in the Halloween fun.
Although pumpkins are provided it is recommended that people bring their own, if arriving late in the session to avoid disappointment.
The Halloween pumpkin carving workshop is free to attend.
Trek ‘n’ Treat Parade
Get your littles one’s ready in their best Halloween fancy outfits, and join the Mayor of Shrewsbury, who will be leading the parade around the Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres, collecting sweet treats from the stores along the way.
The Mayor will be judging the best fancy dress outfits on the day, with prizes for the winners.
Free to participate. The parade takes place on Friday 27 October from 3.30pm until 4pm.
4. Ghosts, fayres and magic in the air at the SVR this half-term
A fun-packed programme of family entertainment is on offer at the Severn Valley Railway this October half-term, from crafts and fayres to chances to be scared!
From October 21st – 29th visitors can climb aboard one of the SVR’s heritage steam trains, which will be in full steam, waiting to take them for an exciting journey of adventure through the Autumn countryside of the Severn Valley.
Youngsters can pick-up an I-spy sheet from booking offices and test their powers of observation as they travel along the line, stopping off at any of the six stations en-route.
It may be nearer to Halloween, but this year’s half-term fun kicks-off with the Christmas Gift Fayre at The Engine House Visitor Centre, on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd.
There’ll be gifts galore with a festive twist, the perfect chance to pick up presents for family and friends from the range of stalls on offer or the SVR’s own Christmas gift shop. Visitors can even make their own gifts during pottery painting workshops, led by The Melting Pot from Bewdley, on offer during the event. Entrance to the Fayre is free with a Freedom of the Line ticket to travel or Annual Family Pass. Alternatively, standard entry fees apply.
From Monday 23rd to Friday 27th, families can get creative with a range of craft and colouring activities on offer, and from Tuesday 24th to Thursday 26th youngsters can get a colourful makeover from our face-painter.
Expert entertainer Miss Picklelily will visit from Tuesday 24th to Thursday 26th to perform her fast and funny blend of magic during Halloween-themed shows at 11.45am, 1pm and 2.30pm and from Monday 23rd to Friday 27th kids eat free at the Engine House’s restaurant – The Flag & Whistle Food Stop (one kids meal free with every adult meal purchased).
Whilst at The Engine House, families can explore the range of interactive exhibits and get the chance to climb onto the footplate of a real steam locomotive, sort the mail in the travelling post office, and kids can let-off steam on the outdoor adventure play area.
If a journey on a full-size steam train isn’t enough, families can enjoy an extra ride on the Coalyard Miniature Railway at Kidderminster, operating on selected dates, weather permitting, for £1 a ride.
The ever-popular Ghost Trains will be arriving on Thursday 26th and running until Saturday 28th. These family-friendly Halloween spectaculars take passengers on a thrilling night-time steam train ride out into the countryside, passing through the SVR’s haunted stations. There’ll be ghosts and ghouls aplenty, as well as face-painting, kids’ disco and goody bags for all fare-paying children. Pre-booking is essential – see www.svr.co.uk
5. Spooky Tales & Crafts at Stokesay Castle
It’s nearly Halloween, and where better to enjoy some bone-chilling fun than at a centuries-old ‘haunted’ castle? Join English Heritage this half term for a spooktacular day out at Shropshire’s popular old haunt – Stokesay Castle. With a feast of frightening fun, have-a-go crafts and spooky stories, your little horrors are in for a frightfully good time!
Join the castle team in Stokesay’s Gatehouse for different creepy crafts each day of the half term. Make your own bats, spiders, and lanterns to take home – perfect for getting in the spooky spirit. Spine-tingling storytellers will also be on hand to treat little ghouls to a terrifying tale or two.
Plus, get in to the Halloween spirit with our daily kids’ fancy dress competition. Come along dressed in your most spooktacular costume and frighten our fearless staff! Judging takes place at 3pm daily with a prize for the best costume and medals for all those who take part.
“For a horrifyingly good Halloween Half Term day out, there is surely no better place to be than at a dramatic medieval castle” says Toria Blythman, Site Manager at Stokesay Castle. “That’s why we’re inviting all fearless young spirits to bring their mummies (and their daddies) to Stokesay Castle for a hysterical and historical good time.”
Those in need of some refreshment after a day of spooky fun can do no better than visiting the new Stokesay Castle Tea Room, which opened on in August, offering a range of local specialities including Shropshire Fidget Pie and Shrewsbury Biscuits.
Stokesay Castle is open daily from 10am – 5pm until 31st October, and then at weekends until Christmas. The Spooky Tales & Crafts activities will take place over the half term holiday from Sat 21 – Sun 29 October.
Tickets: English Heritage members – Free / Adult – £7.60 /Child, 5-15 years – £4.60 / Concession – £6.80 / Family – £19.80
6. Ghostly Gaslight at Blists Hill Victorian Town
Visit Blists Hill Victorian Town for their annual Halloween fright night on Saturday 28 October, 6pm-9pm.
Wander the streets, shops and houses which will be transformed into eerie places filled with ghosts, ghouls and monsters.
Dress up in your spooky costumes to add to the atmosphere.
TICKET PRICES
Adult & 60+: £10.00
Child (3-15): £7.25
Child: (0-2): Free
Family (2+2): £32.00
Family – joint ticket with Fireworks Night (2+2): £58.00 (currently only available from Museum ticket points)
Please note, Annual Passport Tickets can’t be used for admission at this event. You can buy tickets for this event in advance below or from ticket points at Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity, Coalport China Museum or Ironbridge Visitor Information Centre.
7. Mystery and magic at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery
Shrewsbury’s Museum & Art Gallery will be hosting a Halloween weekend of mystery and magic on Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 October.
Visitors to the historic town centre venue will have the chance to have their very own personalised spell written for them, make a magic wand using simple woodworking tools and create their very own magic potion. The first fantastic adventure in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (PG) will be shown on both evenings in the magical setting of the museum balcony.
In addition to the wealth of hands-on activities available, on Saturday 28 October bestselling author and illustrator Matt Sewell will be showing visitors how to create their own beautiful bird book in his Spot and Jot Owl’s Workshop.
Visitors will also be treated to a chance to see some live Owl’s courtesy of Battlefield Falconry Centre!
On Sunday 29 October magician Rob Chapman will mystify and delight with his super magic show suitable for all ages.
stop. café will be putting on a special spooky menu for children and Hot chocolate and Halloween themed treats will be available to buy throughout the film screenings.
Visitors are invited to come along in fancy dress. For further details and to book your tickets, go to https://friendsofsmag.wordpress.com/museums-are-magic/
The weekend of activities is part of the national ‘Museums at Night’ programme.
8. Make a clay ghost at at Coalport China Museum
Sculpt your own ghost, pumpkin or creepy bat from air-drying clay to take home at the Halloween themed ceramic workshops at Coalport China Museum, near Ironbridge.
Part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums’ 50th anniversary celebrations, the drop-in sessions will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the October school half-term holiday from Saturday 21st to Sunday 29th October.
Every day throughout the holidays young artists can also decorate ceramic money boxes or fridge magnets and paint delicate china flowers.
The hands-on workshops will be held from 11am until 3.30pm; ceramic painting activities carry a charge from £1 per item and clay for modelling is an additional £2 per item, plus admission. You can take all items home with you on the day.
Open 10am to 4pm Coalport is one of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums. A great value Annual Passport Ticket allowing unlimited entry into all ten museums costs £25 per adult, £20 for seniors, £15 for children under 16, £68 for a family of two adults and all their children and £50 for a family with one adult; under 5s free (terms and conditions apply); Passports can also be bought online in advance saving 10% and individual entry tickets are available at each museum. Activities and workshops vary day-to-day and some carry an extra charge.
For further information, call the Ironbridge Tourist Information Centre on 01952 433 424 or visit www.ironbridge.org.uk. The Gorge is easily reached via the M54 motorway exiting at Telford junction 4 or 6.
9. Post-Apocalyptic Survivors Seek Refuge at Shrewsbury Prison
Spend the evening fully immersed in a post-apocalyptic prison, and it’s not just zombies you need to worry about.
Shrewsbury Prison Scream Park, is a fully immersive scare, horror and action event; designed and run by Immersive Events (SCAR award winners, Best Zombie Experience Event 2016).
Set 20 years after the initial outbreak of the virus, zombies have taken over. The only surviving humans now live in secure compounds around the world. Shrewsbury Prison, where the virus originated, has become one such compound, run by the idealistic General P Hock. Groups of survivors come together to set up these small communities in the hope of creating some form of normality and surviving.
Survivors come to the gates of Shrewsbury Prison seeking refuge on a daily basis. As supplies shorten and space is becoming a vastly needed commodity, only the most useful survivors will be invited to join the community. If you’re not deemed useful you will be rejected and cast out.
This is SANCTUM – Aim for Acceptance, Fear Rejection.
Tickets are £25pp + booking fee and can be purchased online at http://www.imevents.global or by calling 01743 343100, this event is suitable for 12+yrs (12-16 year olds must be accompanied by a partaking, responsible adult).
Event dates – 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, 28th October.
Arrival times – 7pm-8pm for this 4-5 hour fully immersive event.
Shrewsbury Prison Scream Park consists of 3 scare mazes, 3 scare zones, a fully immersive story arc and live music from 10.30pm – midnight. There is a fully licenced bar and food available throughout the event.
10. The horrors of Attingham Hall; an after dark tour
Join an exclusive after dark tour with the Master of the Mansion at Attingham Park for a ghostly encounter this Hallowe’en.
Evening tours will take place at the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.
The atmospheric tour will take place in the un-matched environment of the imposing Mansion. With low lighting, and no-one around who knows what you’ll encounter inside the historic building.
Places are limited for each tour and tickets cost £8.00 per person (plus booking fee) and can be booked via the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442491895. There will be dim lighting and periods of darkness, the tour route includes steps and uneven surfaces and visitors are asked to bring a torch with them for this event. Please note this event is not suitable for under 16s.
Standard admission charges to Attingham do not apply for this event. For more information on all of Attingham’s horrible Hallowe’en happenings and events throughout the year visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark or call 01743 708162.
11. Halloween at Whittington Castle
There’s an array of events taking place at Whittington Castle this halloween.
Whittington Castle Ghost Tours
Join your spirit guide as she leads you around the Castle and grounds, on the tour you will be joined by several spirits/Ghosts of the Castle. Hear their stories and be prepared for a few scares along the way!
Tours take place at 6.30pm each night, tickets are £4 per adult and £3 per child. Bring a torch and coat as some of the tour is outside.
Not suitable for very young children as some characters jump out at you and also some dark rooms. Ring to reserve a ticket and these usually sell out fast.
An Evening of Supernatural entertainment
On Friday 27 October an evening of Supernatural entertainment will be taking place at Whittington Castle from 6.30pm.
The evening will start with a Ghost Tour of the Castle.
Enjoy a glass of wine or refreshments in our tearoom before the re-launch of P. J. Roscoe first award-winning novel, Echoes and as it’s a supernatural, historical thriller and one of the main settings is a ruined castle.
She will answer questions and also she will tell you what she has picked up on at Whittington Castle via her spirit guide.
Tickets are available £7.50 adults and £2.50 children and must be pre-booked.
Halloween Daytime Event
On Sunday 29 October between 1-4pm go along to Whittington Castle dressed up and play some Halloween Games for prizes.
Join the spooky trail and visit the Witch. Enter the Carved Pumpkin competition for a prize.
All pumpkins to be delivered to Castle by 3pm for judging.
£1 per person.
Halloween Evening Procession
Visit the Castle Witch for your treats and take a photo of yourselves in costume at the spooky setting. Follow the Procession from 6.30pm. Cost £1 per person.
12. Make scary ‘Techno Terrors’ for Halloween at Enginuity
Go along to Enginuity, near Ironbridge during the autumn half-term holiday between 21st and 29th October and join a hands-on workshop to make your own scary Techno Terrors to take home and frighten friends and family.
Using brightly coloured craft materials and your wildest imagination, you can design and build your own self-propelled spooky creature, then see it gyrate on Enginuity’s Halloween dance floor. You can also make a ghostly ‘Bunnycopter’ and watch it twirl down from the Mezzanine.
The drop-in workshops will take place daily, between 10.30am and 3.15pm; there is a small additional charge of £2.50 to cover materials for each Techno Terror but the Bunnycopter activity is included in the cost of admission.
One of the 10 Ironbridge Gorge Museums, Enginuity is open from 10am until 4pm; entrance is £9.75 adults, £8.75 60 plus and £7.65 children 5-16, under 5s free. For details call 01952 433 424 or visit www.ironbridge.org.uk.
A great value Annual Passport Ticket allowing unlimited entry into all ten Ironbridge Gorge Museums costs £25 per adult, £20 for seniors, £15 for children (16 years or under), £68 for a family of two adults and all their children and £50 for a family with one adult; under 5s free (terms and conditions apply); Passports can also be bought online in advance saving 10% and individual entry tickets are available at each museum. Activities will vary from day-to-day and some additional costs will apply.
