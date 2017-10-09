Stag Capital Finance on the ball

Shrewsbury Town in the Community, a charity committed to engage, inspire and strengthen people through the power of sport, has received a generous donation from a county businessman as part of its Friends of the Community initiative, which looks to improve links with local businesses.

Mark Pilsbury, of Stag Capital Finance, has donated funds to support projects specifically involved with children and cancer sufferers, saying: “My father always told me ‘If you are blessed and successful in business then you have a responsibility to put something back in’, which is hopefully what I am aiming to do.

“This local charity is to be commended as it works so hard with its team of sporting staff countywide to promote activity and wellbeing for all ages and abilities of people in a wide range of schemes.

“These community projects can range from football sessions for Down’s Syndrome players and promoting girls football, through holiday coaching courses for children across the county, to Extra Time clubs where people over 50 can socialise and potentially boost their health through a number of activities.”

Chamber of Commerce member Mark, continued: “These are all great causes, but I am particularly pleased to offer just a little support specifically towards their work in children’s wards and at the county’s hospices, as this is a personal passion and of very close interest to me.”

Jamie Edwards, head of Shrewsbury Town in the Community, added: “We are extremely grateful to Stag Capital Finance for this generous support because as a charity we rely heavily on these donations, which not only help us provide a range of services, but in turn helps to attract further funding for all of our local projects.

“One of our most recent programmes is ‘Meadow Memories’ where we go into residential care homes with former players and Shrewsbury Town FC memorabilia, to bring back memories and give residents a day to cherish.”

Stag Capital Finance offers services including the sourcing of short term bridging loans, property development loans, business start-up grants, buy-to-let mortgages and professional practice loans, covering all sectors of industry and services from hotels, restaurants and leisure centres to nursing homes and nurseries.