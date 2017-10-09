Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Bell Target: Good results for all five matches

The second evening in the 17-18 shooting season took place last week and all five matches resulted in good results with some high scores.

There were five possibles this week with these shooters getting all seven of their shots in the five-scoring zone and ringing the bell.

Harlescott B were away to Condover Social Club who used their home advantage to beat the travelling team by four points to take the valuable two points for the league table. Good consistent shooting from the Condover team helped to overcome the visitors and Ian Small for hosts dropped his first shot into the 4.5 ring to narrowly miss out on a possible after getting his remaining six shots into the bull. Harlescott’s Marino Pacini shot fifth and scored a great 36.5 with a single 4.5 thrown in to also prevent him from getting a possible.

Other good shooting from Harlescott’s Adam Binnersley (35) and Rian Pacini (34) were not quite enough to overcome the home shooters, Claire Bithell (34.5) and Neal Alderson’s 35 with a single dropped first shot. It finished with Condover on 172 vs the B team’s 168.

The other Harlescott team, the A team, were at home and hosting the Unison team who are shooting well with a new crew of youngsters on board. League stalwart Andy Lawrence opened for the visitors with his second possible from two matches, a 37.5, just two clean shots shy of a Maximum 38.5. John Evans for the Home team shot their highest score of 34.5 and Reg Quinn smashing home a 34.0. It wasn’t enough for them to get 156 points aggregate over their five highest scorers and Unison took the win with a total of 169.5. James Morgan for the Unison club only dropped his first shot out of the bull and finished with a superb 35.0.

Former Breidden team, now Halfway House, travelled to Marchamley Club where the match finished with the visitors landing a huge 177.5 against a very creditable 174.5 from the home side. Despite some good high scores in the match there were no possibles at all which is unusual with Dominic Spenser (37), Rich Morgan (36.5), Aled Evans (36.5), Steve Evanson (35) and Martin Pearce (35) all dropping one of their seven shots to miss out on a possible. It was a good high scoring match and new shooter Sophie Evanson for the Home team scored a great 34.5 to help pull up her teams score.

The Red Lion in Bomere Heath, hosted their first home match of the season with some good shooting against the visiting Cock Inn team. Andy Williams for the home side hit a possible score of 36.5 in the middle order following on from Steve Williams’ 36 and Rob Williams’ 35.5 to boost their score up to a great 171 to take the match points from the Cock Inn whose top five scores aggregated to 163 points. Some good shooting from the Cock’s last shooter of the evening, Rob Jones, saw him land a 35 to help his team too.

In the final match of the evening, Telepost Club invited the league’s newest team Maddocks Social Club to their Abbey Foregate home for a very tightly fought competition that saw three possibles on the scoresheet. The first two were from Lee Garbett and Carl Garbett from the Telford based side. Lee shot exceptionally to score a 37 whilst Carl smashed home a 36.5. The other possible in this match was from Telepost’s Bob Griffiths who managed to squeeze all of his shots home to score a 36.0, the same score as his younger brother Gaz who unfortunately dropped his first shot. Dave and Barbara Price for the away team shot a 35.5 and 34 respectively to help their side come within two points of the win. It finished 176 to Telepost and 174 to Maddocks.

The top four teams stay in the top with Halfway House remaining top with a season average of 178.25 and Telepost leapfrogging Red Lion with a 176.5 and 174.25 respectively. Unison remain in fourth with their unbeaten start continuing and an average of 172.25.

The remainder of the table has moved around a little but it looks like the season will be open to chopping and changing all throughout the matches to follow.

Report by: Bob Griffiths