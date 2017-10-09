E.ON invites Shropshire youth football teams to enter new kit competition

Energy company E.ON is offering under 13 football teams in Shropshire the chance to get themselves kitted out for free with the launch of its new ‘Power Kicks’ competition. Winning teams will receive 15 full youth kits in sizes and colours of their choosing.

This new scheme is part of E.ON’s commitment to supporting the communities where many of its customers live and its employees work. There is no requirement to be an E.ON customer to take part, and entries can be submitted by football clubs or school teams via the E.ON website between 9th and 30th October 2017.

Michael Lewis, E.ON’s Chief Executive, said: “Youth football can really bring communities and people together, whether that’s by supporting your local school’s team or by getting involved with a district club or league as a parent, relative, family friend or a coach. We’re keen to provide support to some of these teams by providing new kits to play in.

“We’ve deliberately kept our Power Kicks competition simple to enter, to encourage entries from under 13 teams across Shropshire. If you’re involved with a team, or know someone who is, I encourage you to spread the word and visit the E.ON website to enter.”

To enter E.ON’s Power Kicks competition, visit eonenergy.com/powerkicks and complete and submit the online entry form. All valid entries received by 30th October will be entered into the prize draw to win a voucher to cover the cost of 15 full youth kits. Full Terms and Conditions for the competition are also available on the website.

E.ON offers a range of support to community groups, including award-winning workshops and resources for schools1 and more than £100,000 of funding since 2013 for energy-related projects delivered by over 65 not-for-profit groups and a charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society.

For more information about E.ON’s community relations activity, visit eonenergy.com/community