£15m development at RJAH shortlisted for Healthcare Estates award

The £15.1 million development at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has been shortlisted for a Healthcare Estates award.

The theatre and oncology building at the Oswestry-based hospital has been shortlisted in the New Build Project of the Year category.

The new development which houses Baschurch Day Unit, 10-bedded Oswald Ward, Montgomery Outpatients, a High Dependency Unit (HDU) and four state-of-the-art operating theatres was nominated by the architect of the project, Gilling Dod.

Nick Huband, Associate Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “The purpose of the new build was to create a new state of the art facility for patients using the services at RJAH.

“Our goal for the building was to help improve the flow of staff, patients and supplies around the hospital and it has definitely achieved this.

“Gilling Dod did a fantastic job with the overall design, considering the difficult challenges that healthcare providers face.

“These awards are highly competitive so to win would be a great achievement; however the whole team is honoured to have just been shortlisted.”

Nick, along with a representative from Gilling Dod, will attend the awards dinner on Tuesday 10 October in Manchester.

The awards, in partnership with the Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Estate Management (IHEEM), celebrate the best organisations in the industry whilst also providing networking opportunities with the biggest names in the healthcare sector.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “This development has improved safety for patients and enabled us to have a world class facility to go with our world class care.

“Everyone involved in the new build worked hard to deliver on quality, timeliness and value. I am delighted to see it shortlisted for such a well-respected award.”