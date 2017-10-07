Match Report: Walsall 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town remain unbeaten, but they will have every right to feel aggrieved that Walsall finished the game with 11 men.

Former Crewe defender Jon Guthrie blatantly handled the ball inside the area. The referee awarded a penalty, which was converted by Stefan Payne, but he failed to send the Saddlers defender off for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

Payne’s seventh goal of the season, was in response to Burnley loanee Daniel Ageyi’s 13th minute opener.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the side that beat Scunthorpe United 2-0. Craig MacGillivray and Louis Dodds, were drafted in for Dean Henderson and Shaun Whalley.

It was revealed after the game that striker Lenell John-Lewis will miss two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tyler Roberts was expected to be away with Wales U21, but he featured for the hosts.

The first real chance fell to Walsall, and they managed to break the deadlock. Former Falkirk man Luke Leahy found striker Daniel Agyei. He curled the ball beyond the reach of Craig MacGillivray from 25 yards.

But Salop had to wait just seven minutes for an equaliser. Louis Dodds’ chip was met by Stefan Payne, and Jon Guthrie handled in the box. It appeared that the referee and his assistants were unaware as to who handled the ball, so Walsall escaped a double punishment. Stefan Payne had no trouble in converting from 12 yards.

Then Town managed to gain a foothold in the contest. Louis Dodds’ corner caused a melee in the box with possession eventually falling to Arsitote Nsiala. The defender’s effort lacked the required power to beat ex Carlisle United keeper Mark Gillespie.

Shrewsbury Town thought they had taken the lead, but the assistants flag muted any celebrations. Dodds’ corner was half cleared towards Alex Rodman, he clipped the ball into the box. Stefan Payne volleyed home, but the flag had already been raised.

Walsall rallied towards the end of the half. Adamou Bakayoko found Joe Edwards – his strike was blocked by Mat Sadler. It fell kindly to Luke Leahy, but the duo of James Bolton and Aristote Nsiala managed to keep the ball out.

It took almost 20 second half minutes for an attempt to be conjured. Stefan Payne latched onto an intricate Louis Dodds through ball, but Kory Roberts managed to block the strike. Shrewsbury Town continued to hustle but found chances to be thin on the ground.

At the other end, Tyler Roberts drove the ball from distance. Former Walsall keeper Craig MacGillivray managed to parry the effort to safety.

The home side thought they had snatched the points late on, but MacGillivray pulled off a wonder save to deny his former team. The goalkeeper denied Roberts after Bakayoko swung a pinpoint cross into the box.

The draw sees Shrewsbury’s lead at the top cut to two points. Walsall remain in 16th. Town travel to bottom side Plymouth Argyle next Saturday, whilst Walsall at are home against Blackpool.

Attendance: 5,971 (1,643 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Walsall: (3-4-1-2)

1. Gillespie, 14. Wilson, 24. K. Roberts, 5. Guthrie, 6. Devlin, 2. Edwards, 11. Morris, 3. Leahy, 10. Oztumer, 20. Bakayoko, 32. Agyei (68)

Subs: 13. L. Roberts, 17. Flanagan, 18. T. Roberts (68), 19. Ismail, 25. Mazair Kouhyar, 29. Shorrock, 36. Cadlin

Subs Not Used: 13. L. Roberts, 17. Flanagan, 19. Ismail, 25. Mazair Kouhyar, 29. Shorrock, 36. Cadlin

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

15. MacGillivray, 13. Bolton, 22. Nsiala, 5. Sadler, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 10. Dodds (76), 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman (76), 45. Payne (89)

Subs: 2. Riley, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley (76), 9. C. Morris (76), 11. Gnahoua (89), 17. Adams, 31. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 2.Riley, 6. Beckles, 17. Adams, 31. Gregory

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Doncaster 4 – 1 Southend

MK Dons 1 – 4 Bradford

Northampton 0 – 6 Bristol Rovers

Oxford 3 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth 1 – 2 Fleetwood

Rochdale 0 – 1 Rotherham

Scunthorpe 1 – 2 Wigan

Report by: Ryan Hillback