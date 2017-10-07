Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in Woore

Firefighters have tackled a fire which has severely damaged the kitchen of a property in Woore.

Three fire crews from Market Drayton with assistance from North West Fire Brigade and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Beech Avenue at 6.54pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked at the scene to tackle the fire. The kitchen was 100 per cent damaged by smoke and heat.

Also at the scene of the fire were the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service (FESS) and the Land Ambulance Service.