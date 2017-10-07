Firefighters tackle fire involving nine HGVs at Shifnal Industrial Estate

Firefighters were called to a fire involving nine HGVs inside an industrial unit in Shifnal early this morning.

Crews attended the fire at Shifnal Industrial Estate on Lamledge Lane at just after 1.30am.

Six fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Crews extinguished the fire with four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using two main jets.