Shropshire mum publishes new children’s book

A Shropshire mum-of-two has combined her love of cats and Christmas to launch the first in a series of new children’s books.

Emma Blantern, who lives locally to Whitchurch, will officially launch picture book Teezel and the Christmas Witches at an event on October 14, at Whitchurch Library, starting at 11am.

The free event, which is open to all ages, will round off National Libraries week and will be an opportunity for children to hear a reading of the book and get involved with making their own tinsel-tailed cats.

The book, which has already become an Amazon Bestseller in its category, follows the colourful adventures of Teezel the cat and Amy the Christmas Witch as they set about their mission to help Santa. It’s a magical story of excitement and fun.

It’s the first in a series of picture books which Emma plans to write with her second book due to be published next year.

Emma, who previously worked in theatre education writing scripts for performances, said: “I’m very much looking forward to sharing my new book with children and parents on October 14. With Halloween and Christmas just around the corner it should get everybody in the mood for celebrating.”

“It’s been really exciting working on my own children’s book and it has rekindled my love of writing albeit in a completely different style. I’ve already been fortunate enough to share my book with pupils at Whixall Primary School and in future I’m looking forward to visiting more schools in the area to talk about writing and my books.”

Emma first penned Teezel and the Christmas Witches during a writing retreat last year which was held by Team Author UK at Emma’s family run business – Alkington Grange Barns.

She said: “The support I’ve had from Sue and the team at Team Author UK has been amazing. They have guided me through the whole process from editing to illustrating and finally publishing my book and without them I would not be where I am today.”

Emma thanked illustrator Holly Bushnell for her contribution to the book, adding: “The pictures in children’s book are so important and are what brings the story to life. Holly has done a wonderful job of illustrating the story and I’ve no doubt children will love looking at all her illustrations.”

Signed copies of Teezel and the Christmas Witches will be available on the day as well as mince pies and lollipops for the children.