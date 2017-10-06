Shrewsbury mum launches pony party business

A Shrewsbury mother’s new business venture is offering an alternative guest to the party – a pony!

Planning a children’s party can become quite a headache and finding something to entertain the party guests usually means drafting in the obligatory bouncy castle!

Shrewsbury based mother and nanny Naomi wanted to offer an alternative and let children experience the beauty and charm of having a pony attend their party.

Shropshire Pony Parties, based in Shrewsbury, delivers a truly unique experience. They run parties throughout the year, bringing a well behaved pony, or two, to make the Birthday, Wedding or other celebration a really memorable event.

The ponies are brought to the garden, quiet area, village hall or other suitable venue for guests, old and young, to spend time grooming, tacking up and riding, as well as learning about pony behaviour and care.

Shropshire Pony Parties business owner Naomi said: “Children of all ages have always loved to get close to animals, and ponies and children are the perfect combination. As a mother and nanny, I thought it would be great to offer an alternative to the traditional children’s party.

“The children love having a pony as a special guest to the party. They can all get hands on and groom the pony and even have a ride. We also bring horseshoes and craft materials so they can all decorate and keep one which is very popular. Over the summer I have loved attending school fetes and Shropshire Kids festival where the children have been able to meet and ride the ponies.”

Children do not need to have any experience with ponies to enjoy the opportunity to interact with these clever and engaging little equines but beware it is highly addictive!