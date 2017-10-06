Match Preview: Walsall v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face their fierce rivals Walsall on Saturday in a highly anticipated clash.

Shrewsbury Town’s phenomenal unbeaten record has been recognised as Paul Hurst scooped the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for September.

The former Grimsby boss can welcome midfielder Bryn Morris back into the fold. The ex Walsall loanee returned for the 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory against West Bromwich Albion U21, after recovering from a knee injury.

Salop has no new injury concerns with Wolves loanee Niall Ennis (knee) the only long-term absentee.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson is away with the England U21 side. Craig MacGillivray will deputise in goal – featuring against his ex-team for the first time since departing in the summer.

Town has a poor record against their rivals, winning just three of their previous 21 meetings.

Their last victory away to Walsall, came in December 1993 – whereby a single goal was enough to take the points.

Walsall will be without former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tyler Roberts, who is on international duty with Wales U21.

Boss Jon Whitney has no other selection issues. Walsall who occupy 16th place lost 2-0 against Wigan Athletic in their previous league fixture.

Possible Line Ups:

Walsall: (4-1-4-1)

1. Gillespie, 6. Devlin, 14. Wilson, 5. Guthrie, 3. Leahy, 7. Chambers, 11. Morris, 10. Oztumer, 2. Edwards, 19. Ismail, 20. Bakayoko

Subs: 13. Roberts, 15. Kinsella, 17. Flanagan, 23. Donnellan, 25. Mazair Kouhyar, 32. Agyei, 36. Cadlin

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

15. MacGillivray, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 6. Beckles, 9. C. Morris, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 16. B. Morris, 31. Gregory

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

Doncaster V Southend

MK Dons V Bradford

Northampton V Bristol Rovers

Oxford V AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth V Fleetwood

Rochdale V Rotherham

Scunthorpe V Wigan

Sunday:

Gillingham V Portsmouth (14:30)

Preview by: Ryan Hillback