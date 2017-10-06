Hortonwood West unit works out a treat for growing business

Leading local developer, Morris Property has formally handed over a new unit at Hortonwood West Industrial Park in Telford to pet accessory and treat company Rosewood Pet Products.

Rosewood is relocating from Broseley to bring its three distribution and operational centres under one roof and aid the company’s growth at the 67,500 sq ft purpose-built distribution and office premises.

Morris Property was awarded the £4 million contract to build Unit 9 by Telford and Wrekin Council and has fully fitted it out to include offices, a canteen, warehouse, service yard, five dock levellers and external car parking.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “It is the second contract we have secured and delivered for Telford and Wrekin Council and it has been well received. We look forward to working with the authority again on future developments and wish Rosewood every success at its new

home.”

Rosewood has entered into a 15-year lease for the building where 66 people will be employed initially.