Hat trick of client wins for leading UK independent agency

Nathan Rous PR has announced a hat trick of client wins with new contracts to handle the UK PR for Hattons of London, Ideal Carehomes and Purition – all in the last month.

From collectable coins to a nutritional goodness drink the Shropshire-based PR agency, has been appointed to lead campaigns to raise the profile of each business throughout Britain.

Director Nathan Rous today described the client wins as the ‘perfect additions’ to the ever-growing portfolio of prestigious British brands.

“We are thrilled to announce these new contracts and look forward to working with each of these incredibly diverse businesses throughout the rest of the year and into 2018,” he added

“As we prepare to mark our tenth anniversary next year we couldn’t be more delighted to see the business continue to grow and expand both in terms of new contracts and staff who bring with them a wealth of experience in this industry.”

The win of Ideal Carehomes, which has 40 care homes located across the UK, comes after the appointment of new senior account manager, Sarah Hughes, who specialises in health and social care PR.

“Sarah joining our team has helped to strengthen the service we provide in a variety of sectors with her expertise in health care PR and crisis management. She is an incredible asset to the team.”

The news comes after Nathan Rous PR also signed deals with; Merrythought, Britain’s last remaining teddy bear factory; Nextbike the international bikeshare scheme; The Arts Centre Telford and Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire in 2017.