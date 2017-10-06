Fundraising in the frame for Shropshire Photographer

A Shropshire photographer has set his focus on raising funds for charity for the second year running.

Paul Wilkinson, who runs Twig’s Branch Photography with his wife, Suzi, will be hosting a ‘boudoir marathon’ weekend from October 21-23.

Over the course of the exclusive three day event, which is being held at luxury venue Haughton Hall in Shifnal, Twig’s Branch Photography is offering participants the chance to have a 45-minute boudoir shoot for a discounted price of just £95. Ten per cent of all profits from the marathon will be donated to Breast Cancer Care to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month which runs throughout October.

Last year, Paul raised more than £850 for Macmillan Cancer Support by undertaking 12 boudoir photo shoots in just 12 hours.

This year’s Christmas Stocking event will be more relaxed, with 10 shoots spread across three days, allowing participants to experience a little more luxury.

Sessions will include a full professional hair and makeover service, provided by Branch Out Makeup and guest artist Mui MUA & Hair, use of a luxury hotel suite, festive props and accessories, a glass of bubbly and chocolates on arrival, goody bag, private online gallery and choice of two digital edited images from the shoot.

Paul said: “Last year’s marathon event was so successful we knew we had to follow it up and Breast Cancer Awareness month seemed to be the perfect opportunity to do just that. We’ve had personal experience of breast cancer in our family and we know how devastating the disease can be. During this month alone around 5,000 people will be diagnosed, if we can do something, no matter how small, to help continue the fight against cancer then we’ve got to do it. We hope to sell out the event and raise as much as we can for Breast Cancer Care.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK with one person diagnosed every 10 minutes.

One in eight women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Breast Cancer Care is the only UK wide charity providing care, information and support to people affected by breast cancer.

For more information or to book a place at the marathon visit https://www.twigsbranchphotography.com/christmasstocking