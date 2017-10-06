Former Shrewsbury Town player-manager Alan Durban enjoys county tennis doubles success

Alan Durban, the former Shrewsbury Town player-manager and ex-Wales international footballer, was among the winners at the Tennis Shropshire Seniors’ Doubles Championship.

He teamed up with Dave Holliday to beat Geoff Norton and Richard Lander in the over-60’s men’s final – an age group introduced to the event for the first time this year – at The Shrewsbury Club.

Both Rob Rue and Jane Williams managed to win titles for the fifth consecutive year, an impressive achievement.

Rob was without his regular partner Mike Paul owing to injury but combined well with Iain MacDonald, newly-qualified for Shropshire, to seal victory in the over-60s men’s final against Mike Shaw and Colin Peake.

Jane joined forces with Tennis Shropshire president Liz Boyle for their third win together, overcoming Jane Brown and Mig Jones in the over-60s ladies final.

Andy Tellwright and Nick Jukes made it a hat-trick of men’s over-35s title by getting the better of brothers Dave and Phil Brown.

Elena Griffiths and Sarah Berry retained their over-35s ladies title in the most competitive match of the day as they enjoyed a 10-8 tie break triumph in the deciding set against Sophie Daly and Debbie Hipperson.

The presentations were made by nationally recognised Tennis Shropshire volunteer Merill Holt, who received a prestigious award from the Lawn Tennis Association at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The clubs represented at the Championships were Cound, Bridgnorth, Newport’s Boughey Gardens, Longden, Ludlow, Shifnal, Shrewsbury Lawn, Town Walls and hosts The Shrewsbury Club.