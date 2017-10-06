Dementia Community Roadshow to embark on tour of Shropshire

People of Shropshire will have the opportunity to put their questions to the experts and find out a little more about dementia in October as Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Community Roadshow rolls into the area.

The pioneering national tour will be stopping off at Ludlow Market from 10am to 4pm on 20 October as it aims to increase local awareness and understanding of the condition which affects 6,425 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. It will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis.

It is also open to people currently living with dementia, who are worried about a friend or relative’s memory or who just have questions about the condition. No appointment is needed.

Having launched in 2011, the Roadshow has already made a big difference to the lives of people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, reaching more than 185,000 people in the four years it has been on the road.

The current tour of Shropshire is also due to visit, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow and Oakengates during the same week. Call the local office on 01952 250392 for more details.

Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager in Shropshire, Dianne Beaumont said: “Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation. Yet it continues to be a condition blighted with stigma and lack of understanding. This can mean that people who are worried about dementia in some way, or simply want to find out more may not know where to turn.”

“The Dementia Community Roadshow is the perfect way to get that information and support out to the people who need it. We’re here to provide people with information about where to get help and encourage those with concerns about their memory to visit their GP.”

Find out when the Dementia Community Roadshow will be visiting your local area by visiting www.alzheimers.org.uk/roadshow