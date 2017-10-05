Works to get underway on new Telford footbridge

Main construction works to build and install a new footbridge to link Telford Town Centre with Telford Central railway station are due to start later this month.

Initial vegetation clearance, surveying and underground services investigation works have already taken place earlier this year to prepare the site for the main construction.

The new footbridge will replace the existing, outdated red “meccano” bridge – which is very expensive to maintain, is too steep and does not comply with modern access legislation.

It will be completed by autumn 2018 as part of Telford’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “The Telford Central Footbridge project is part of the £12m Telford Town Centre Connectivity Package, which is funded through the Department for Transport Highways Challenge Fund.

“The new bridge will form a landmark gateway to Telford Town Centre and will make access easier for pedestrian, disabled people and cyclists.

“The construction and installation of the new bridge and the demolition of the old one is going to be very complicated from a logistical point of view and could pose some significant challenges.

“However, the new bridge will be a significant enhancement to the Town Centre’s connectivity and accessibility.”

Balfour Beatty, the main contractor for the construction of the new footbridge, will very shortly begin to establish their main compound and welfare facilities in the station overflow car park area off Euston Way.

Traffic management will be installed from late October on the A442 and Rampart Way.

The nearside lanes of both the A442 and Rampart Way will be closed throughout the works to safeguard the construction areas on either side of the A442 and on the town centre side of Rampart Way. Traffic management will also be installed on the Euston Way entrance to Telford Central railway station to enable the approaching busway to be realigned immediately outside the train station building.

A number of further road closures will be necessary throughout the works to allow for delivery of sections of the new bridge and the bridge being constructed.