Win tickets to one of Shropshire’s biggest fireworks displays at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

Shrewsbury’s Fireworks and Bonfire Spectacular will take place on Saturday November 4 2017, with organisers hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

shropshirelive.com has teamed up with the event organisers to giveaway two family tickets to this year’s event, read the article below and then answer the question correctly to enter.

There will be two fireworks displays this year – one at 6.15pm aimed for families with young children, and a later one at 7.45pm – with people being welcome to watch both.

Ian Bebbington, showground manager, said the organising committee had made some changes after listening to feedback following last year’s event.

“We had a record attendance last year of more than 7,000 – about four times the number of previous years – so there were issues with people getting on and off the site and it was very busy on the showground,” he said.

“We had lots of comments – some good, some bad – following the event and we have taken that feedback on board.

“By having two fireworks displays we hope to make the evening more flexible, so those with young children can watch the earlier display, which is designed to have more colour and less bang, and then head home whenever they are ready.

“The later display at 7.45pm will be the same length as previous years so we are putting on an extra display rather than splitting the original one in two, and of course people are very welcome to stay and watch both if they wish.

“We are also changing the way we park vehicles on the showground in the hope that this will ease access and exiting from the site.

“We do have to accept some delays will be inevitable when you are dealing with thousands of cars, but we are doing everything we can to minimise delays.”

As well as the extra fireworks display, there will be a free children’s sparkler area, a live music stage, funfair and food stands.

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society Charity ‘The Rural Charity’ which makes various community donations to various groups and organisations over the year , as well as ensuring the West Mid Showground continues to play a vital part in contributing to the local economy.

Tickets are cheaper in advance, priced at £6 for adults, £4 for children over the age of 5 years and £16 for a family of two adults and three children.

Visit www.westmidshowground.com for more information or search West Mid Showground on Facebook.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Win Tickets