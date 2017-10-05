Top execs attend event at leading county retailer

Two top executives from prestigious European companies were in Shropshire recently to attend an event at a leading county retailer.

Acoustic Boutique, one of Shrewsbury’s largest independent shops, hosted a successful ‘sound and vision’ evening at its High Street store.

The UK managing director of premium German television company Loewe, Adam Whyte, was amongst the guests, as was Steve Downey of international brand Bose.

Roger Boyle, a director of Acoustic Boutique, which specialises in home entertainment systems, said: “This was a very successful evening with great information about both brands and insights into their history and ethos.”

“It was an exciting evening with demonstrations of the latest products from both brands.”

Loewe has just launched a new television with a state of the art Oled screen, standing for organic light-emitting diode. This latest technology makes colours deeper and more vibrant and can be thinner and lighter than other screens.

In addition, a new Bluetooth speaker has been developed by Bose which was showcased at the event.