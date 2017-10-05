Telford College appoints David Malone as vice principal

Telford College has appointed David Malone as vice principal of curriculum and quality.

David has been working in education for the previous 14 years and was most recently assistant principal at Dudley College and will take up his new role at Telford College from Monday 2 October.

During his time at Dudley, David oversaw significant improvements in student achievements, led the college’s academic provision and played a significant role in the college’s journey to becoming an Ofsted grade one provider.

Under the inspection David was responsible for study programmes which was also given a grade one. He was also the college nominee for the QAA inspection of higher education last year where we were judged to have met all UK expectations.

David has also been supporting technical education globally through a CMI Leadership and Management project in India – in collaboration with the British Council and UKIERI.

Over the four years, he has worked closely with over 400 Indian principals and Chinese and Saudi delegates within a polytechnic setting. This has led to significant changes as to how global technical education is being delivered.

David’s appointment sees Telford College finalise its senior leadership team appointments in the lead up to the official merger between TCAT and New College Telford.

David Malone said: “I’ve been following the progress Telford College has made over the last 12 months and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“With my background in quality and achievement I will be looking to build on recent results to ensure our students have the best opportunity to develop their skills and are prepared for a successful career.

“The principal has outlined his vision and the new ideas that the college will be bringing, not only to Telford, but to the entire sector will make us a leading provider in post-16 education.”

Graham Guest, principal at Telford College, added: “David brings with him a wealth of experience which will support us in uniting our academic, vocational and higher education provision here at the college.

“David’s attention to detail on the quality of learning and achievement will add real value to our student outcomes and experience.

“It speaks volumes that we are attracting staff from grade one providers who can see what we have started to build here at the college and we continue with the positive direction the college is heading.”