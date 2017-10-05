Shropshire community charity to donate £5,000 to county sports clubs

A Shropshire charity is to donate £5,000 to county sports clubs to mark the launch of its new website.

The Crossbar Foundation, which supports the lives of young people in deprived Shropshire communities, often through sporting initiatives, is excited to announce The £5K Giveaway.

The charity will now invite applications from sports clubs around the county that would like to benefit from a donation.

Gavin Cowan, a trustee of the Crossbar Foundation, said profits raised from a charity ball and the Foundation’s summer holiday courses for children across Shropshire would be used to assist the local community.

He said: “It was an amazing summer for the Crossbar Foundation with thousands of Shropshire youngsters enjoying one of our holiday courses. We are delighted to now be in a position to announce that all the profits made will go back into the community via our £5K Giveaway.

“We’re excited about our new website going live and we thought this would be a nice way to mark it.

“Our slogan is ‘with our community, for our community’ so we want to put the profits back into the community by focusing on our ethos of using sport as a tool to engage with children and vulnerable adults with social and mental health issues.”

Gavin added: “We are inviting any Shropshire junior sports club, be it football, gymnastics, rugby, cricket, anything really, to visit our website and pass on their details so we can send them a form in which they can let us know how they would benefit from a donation.

“We’ll then select some clubs to have a chat to and the idea is to give £5,000 away to a number of clubs. We appreciate that children perhaps need support for travel or equipment, perhaps one-to-one mentoring, and that’s what the Foundation is for, helping children.

“I know myself, being from a working class background, that travel can be a problem, so can being able to afford kits, football boots, even shin pads, and parents need support, especially with grassroots sport, as it’s crying out for help.”

Any clubs wishing to be considered for the Crossbar Foundation’s £5K Giveaway should visit the charity’s new website at www.thecrossbarfoundation.org