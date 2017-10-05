New funding to address gap in traditional construction skills at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has awarded a grant of £95,447 towards Historic England’s Heritage Skills Programme, part of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings project to restore the iconic Grade I listed Main Mill and Grade II listed Kiln in Shropshire.

The new programme offers training opportunities, work-based placements and continuing professional development opportunities for trainees, students, contractors, craftspeople and other professionals.

It also includes hard hat tours for heritage, construction and local interest groups, giving behind-the-scenes access to the internationally important Main Mill building. Led by Croft Building & Conservation Ltd, participants will be able to see at close hand the complex repairs that are taking place to the roof, brickwork and window openings.

Tours are underway and will include parties from colleges and universities in the region.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Historic England said:

“We are so pleased to have received this grant from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation. One of the biggest challenges to the future preservation and maintenance of our nation’s historic buildings is the shortage of craftspeople and the gaps in knowledge and skills of working with traditional construction techniques and materials. This grant will help us address this challenge by providing much-needed practical training on site at the Flaxmill Maltings in Shrewsbury. Trainees, students, craftspeople and professionals will gain a truly unique experience with us on the world’s first iron framed building, a building of truly international importance and significance.”

Mark Wordsworth, Chairman of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation said:

“We’re delighted to be able to support Historic England’s Heritage Skills Programme, which keeps vital heritage skills alive and kicking for the next generation. The programme fulfils two of the goals of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation: to encourage training and enable access into careers in the arts and to ensure that our heritage is preserved.”

Councillor Nic Laurens, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Shropshire Council said:

“I am delighted to see a range of training activities on offer at this internationally important historic site so people can learn first-hand about its unique construction and the complex restoration works which will bring the first iron-framed building in the world and adjacent kiln back into productive use.”

Alan Mosley, Chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings said:

“The Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings are delighted at the progress being made on this vital project. The restoration works are extremely complex and it is very important that the processes are shared through the well planned training events and construction orientated tours.”