Horatio’s Garden launches regional Oswestry appeal

The regional launch of the Oswestry Garden Appeal took place on Thursday 28th September at Brynkinalt Hall courtesy of The Hon Iain and Mrs Kate Hill-Trevor.

The Appeal is being supported by the League of Friends to The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The Evening Drinks Reception, attended by over 180 people, was kindly sponsored by Kronospan, Knights 1759 and Tanners Wine Merchants.

Olivia Chapple, Founder and Executive Trustee of Horatio’s Garden, announced that, with the help of the League of Friends, the Oswestry Garden Appeal has already raised over half the funds needed to create the Horatio’s Garden.

She said “What an amazing transformational project this is going to be for the patients. We have seen the impact a beautiful garden space can have on spinal injury patients at our gardens in Salisbury and Glasgow and we are delighted to be working with The Robert Jones and & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH). We are enormously grateful to the wonderful League of Friends, the hospital and everyone who has supported so far. We are so excited to be halfway to our target, but with some way to go we still need the support of as many as possible.”

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of RJAH, said: “It is fantastic that we are already halfway to the fundraising target of almost £700,000 – I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated to the appeal. We are so grateful to Horatio’s Garden and to our League of Friends for the work they are doing to make this happen. We aspire to be a world class hospital and this garden will certainly be a world class facility that will make a massive impact on the experience of our spinal injury patients.

“It was an honour to be at Brynkinalt Hall on Thursday evening for the regional launch event. The passion of everybody involved in this project was clear to see, and I have no doubt it will be a success.”

Guests also heard from award-winning garden designer Bunny Guinness who has designed The Horatio’s Garden at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries, which serves Shropshire, Cheshire, the West Midlands, North Hereford and North Wales.

Bunny has created a beautiful sanctuary for patients and their families, which will include a spectacular garden room so patients can enjoy the garden whatever the weather and a fabulous greenhouse within a garden therapy area.

Bunny, well known as a Gardeners’ Question Time panellist on Radio 4 and a writer for the Telegraph, said “Horatio’s Gardens really are a ‘breath of fresh air’ as they provide all the benefits of a garden to people who really appreciate them. For the patients, it may well be their first venture in to the outside world again. For their friends, families and staff, the gardens provide a softer more personable space away from the ward. I am privileged to be involved in this exciting project”.

For further information or to support this project, please visit www.horatiosgarden.org.uk