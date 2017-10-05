Contracts won by Shropshire firm who want to transform the school PE kit

An online sports retailer, based in Shrewsbury is celebrating after winning contracts to supply sportswear to two more schools.

Sportsjam was selected to supply kit to 1800 pupils at Stratford upon Avon School and to 400 pupils at The De La Salle Academy in Liverpool. This is in addition to the 100 schools and colleges who the firm already supplies, including Meole Brace, The Priory and The Marches Schools.

The contracts see the firms provide sports specific kit to replace the traditional kits that are now termed outdated and discourage the participation of some pupils in sports.

Commenting on the issue of redesigning PE kits in schools, managing director Matt Burton suggests that a traditional PE uniform is no longer suitable and schools should introduce one that encourages its pupils to take part in sport.

“Research from the past few years has shown half of all girls at secondary school avoid taking part in PE due to the discomfort of their assigned PE kit or because their kit makes them feel ugly. The traditional v-neck polo shirts and short skirt are outdated and no longer acceptable as a uniform. PE kit should inspire, encourage and empower girls and boys to want to take part in sport.”

In a bid to tackle the problem, Sportsjam have introduced a number of simple changes to kit which promise to transform the reputation of PE for pupils at schools around the country. They include offering a women’s fit in some of its brands as well as sports specific kit for different sports like athletics, netball and rugby. Pupils can shop online for their school-branded kit which gets delivered straight to their home, allowing them to choose and try the sportswear that suits them.

Mr Burton continues: “Feedback from the schools we work with has shown an increased participation in sports since the new sportswear was introduced. It looks better, it feels better and importantly for young people, they can wear top brands like Nike and Adidas, so they’re proud to put it on and they want to wear it. On top of that, the school is able to portray a more professional image.

“The knock-on effect for schools who have trialled the new style uniform has been better sporting performances from individuals and as a school,” ends Mr Burton.