Spooky tales on menu at Shrewsbury breakfast club

Visitors to a breakfast club in Shrewsbury will be treated to spooky tales about witchcraft and superstition at its next event close to Halloween.

The Culture Club takes place at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and is a chance for business owners and professionals to meet for exclusive tours of the exhibits.

The next event will be held on Thursday November 2 from 8.30am to 10am and will include ghostly tales from guest speaker Robert Elliott, as well as an opportunity to explore the museum and the latest special exhibition, Samurai: Warriors of Japan.

Shropshire law firm, Lanyon Bowdler, came up with the concept of The Culture Club and marketing director, Amanda Jones, explained it was “networking without the networking”.

“We started The Culture Club as an alternative to networking and it has been really well received,” she said.

“The principle was to create an inspiring environment for like-minded professionals to connect with each other and enjoy the museum at the same time.

“We describe it as networking without the networking because it is an informal event with the emphasis very much on the museum exhibits and guest speakers rather than people pitching to each other.

“The next event will be really interesting as we will be embracing the Halloween spirit with spooky tales from Robert Elliott about witchcraft and superstition in Shropshire… it’s a good job it’s a breakfast meeting so at least it won’t be dark when people leave!”

The Culture Club is held quarterly and is free to attend, with breakfast included. To book a place or for more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘The Culture Club’ in Shrewsbury.