Roger Parry & Partners’ Oswestry office welcomes new Accounts Assistant

Roger Parry & Partners have welcomed Lisa Shah to their Accounts team in Oswestry.

Lisa joined Roger Parry and Partners in August to assist Nicky Langford with the company’s accounts. Day to day Lisa helps with general accounts duties including purchase & sales invoices and the reconciliation of clients’ accounts.

Welcoming Lisa, Richard Corbett, Partner in the Oswestry Roger Parry & Partners office, said, “We are delighted that Lisa has joined our team. She will be a great asset to our office in Oswestry with her background and previous experience.”

Lisa previously worked in accounts for the Wynnstay Group Plc and the Pickstock group, gaining seven years of valuable experience in accounting. She lives in Meifod with her family and pet chickens.

Commenting on her appointment Lisa said, “I’m delighted to be have been given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of estate agents and chartered surveyors in Shropshire and mid Wales.”