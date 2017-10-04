Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 0 West Bromwich Albion U21s

Shrewsbury Town comfortably dispatch West Bromwich Albion’s U21 side in their second Checkatrade Trophy fixture.

Goals courtesy of Lenell John-Lewis, Carlton Morris, and Louis Dodds gave the home side three Group E points.

Assistant manager Chris Doig was in the dugout, with Paul Hurst taking a view of the action from the press box.

There were ten inevitable changes from the side that beat Scunthorpe United 2-0. Christos Shelis was handed a competitive debut, whilst the likes of Omar Beckles, Arthur Gnahoua, and Ebou Adams were given a chance to impress.

Town were boosted by the news that midfielder Bryn Morris was fit to return, following a two-month absence with a knee injury.

West Brom’s team featured academy prospects. They did hand a start to former Nottingham Forest winger Oliver Burke. The Scottish international joined the Baggies in the summer from German side RB Leipzig for an estimated £15 million.

Shrewsbury Town dominated proceedings from the get go. Arthur Gnahoua was upended outside the box. Joe Riley’s free-kick was blocked, and the full-back blasted the rebound comfortably over the bar.

A goalkeeping error allowed Louis Dodds to seize possession. He threaded the ball through to Lenell John-Lewis, but the former Grimsby striker clipped the post.

In the 24th minute, Shrewsbury broke the deadlock. Excellent wing play from Joe Riley culminated in a sublime cross. Alex Palmer parried Carlton Morris’ header, but Lenell John-Lewis pounced to turn the ball home.

The burly front man came close to doubling the lead. John-Lewis lashed a volley wide of the goal, before testing Palmer with a low strike.

In the last action of the half, Palmer showed his credentials once more by denying ex Accrington Stanley defender Omar Beckles.

Salop doubled their lead four minutes into the second half. Joe Riley’s pinpoint cross was flicked home by Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris.

Town continued to crank up the pressure. Arthur Gnahoua fired a shot at Alex Palmer. Lenell John-Lewis struck wide, as West Brom struggled immensely.

With 15 minutes remaining Louis Dodds rubbed salt into West Brom’s wounds. The former Port Vale forward cut inside and kept his composure to slot home.

In the last meaningful action of the contest, Joe Riley skipped by a couple of challenges but skewed wide.

Attendance: 1,404 (55 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

15. MacGillivray, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 39. Shelis, 10. Dodds, 17. Adams (76), 16. B. Morris, 11. Gnahoua, 9. C. Morris (89), 14. John-Lewis (67)

Subs: 24. Hughes (76), 31. Gregory, 37. Mwandwe (89), 38. Barnett (67)

Sub Not Used: 31. Gregory

West Bromwich Albion U21: (4-5-1)

14. Palmer, 71. White (67), 53. Melbourne, 56. Jameson, 39. McCourt, 54. Soleman, 70. Brown (74), 59. Bradley, 60. Chambers, 17. Burke (62), 38. Morton

Subs: 52. House, 61. Pierce (62), 65. Clayton-Phillips (67), 66. Azaz (74), 68. Rogers, 69. Harmon, 72. Hall

Subs Not Used: 52. House, 68. Rogers, 69. Harmon, 72. Hall

Other Checkatrade Trophy Results:

Carlisle 0 – 1 Leicester U23

Fleetwood 2 – 1 Morecambe

Colchester 0 – 1 Gillingham

Southend 1 – 0 Reading U23

Plymouth 2 – 2 Exeter (Plymouth win 5-3 on pens)

Cheltenham 1 – 2 Forest Green Rovers

AFC Wimbledon 4 – 3 Tottenham Hotspur U23

Luton 1 – 1 Barnet (Luton win 4-3 on pens)

MK Dons 0 – 0 Stevenage (MK Dons win 5-4 on pens)

Oxford 2 – 2 Brighton U23 (Brighton U23 win 5-4 on pens)

Cambridge 0 – 1 Southampton U23

Peterborough 1 – 1 Northampton (Northampton win 4-2 on pens)

Accrington 1 – 2 Blackpool

Blackburn 0 – 1 Bury

Rochdale 0 – 0 Stoke U23 (Stoke U23 win 5-4 on pens)

Crewe 0 – 1 Oldham

Port Vale 1 – 0 Newcastle U23

Walsall 2 – 2 Coventry (Coventry win 4-3 on pens)

Rotherham 1 – 2 Chesterfield

Doncaster 1 – 0 Sunderland U23

Scunthorpe 2 – 1 Grimsby

Portsmouth 3 – 1 Crawley

Report by: Ryan Hillback