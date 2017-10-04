Ludlow solicitor warns legal changes could leave older and vulnerable at risk

A Ludlow law firm is warning changes to powers of attorney laws could leave elderly and vulnerable people at risk to financial abuse.

Solicitors at Lanyon Bowdler in Ludlow have issued the warning after the Financial Conduct Authority’s call to turn Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA) fully digital. The proposals would remove the need for a physical ‘wet signature’.

Tristan Lewis, of Lanyon Bowdler, said this could lead to a drastic increase in cases of financial abuse and has joined fellow members of Solicitors for the Elderly in warning against proposals to turn the LPA registration process fully digital.

An LPA is a powerful legal document that allows a person to appoint trusted individuals to make important decisions about their finances and property on their behalf.

Under the current process, a ‘wet signature’ – the physical signing of the document – is required by individuals who wish to register an LPA.

But in a recent paper the Financial Conduct Authority called for a fully digital system, whereby documents could be registered completely online.

Mr Lewis said: “We are extremely concerned by the FCA’s push for fully digital powers of attorney.

“Although we welcome initiatives that make LPAs more accessible, the security of older and vulnerable people is paramount.

“Under the current system, the FCA’s vision of a secure, end-to-end digital LPA registration process is simply not possible.

“Removing the requirement of a wet signature has the potential to put thousands of people at risk of fraud and financial abuse.

“An LPA requires the understanding and consent of the donor, but without the witnessing of a physical signature, what is to stop a family member or friend registering a document on someone else’s behalf, perhaps even without their knowledge?

“LPAs are extremely powerful and complex documents, and the prospect of being able to take control of someone else’s bank account and even their property with the few clicks of a button is frankly reckless.”

Solicitors for the Elderly is an independent, national organisation of over 1,500 lawyers, such as solicitors, barristers, and chartered legal executives, who provide specialist legal advice for older and vulnerable people and their families.

Last year, the organisation released a report raising concerns around the current online system for LPAs, which it claims already leaves older and vulnerable people open to abuse.

LPAs are processed by the Office of the Public Guardian, a public body under the Ministry of Justice.

The OPG has previously considered changing the LPA application process as part of a gradual move to take all its processes online.