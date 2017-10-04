Cat rescued following kitchen fire at property in Shrewsbury

Firefighters rescued a cat and gave it oxygen therapy following a fire at a home in Shrewsbury today.

The fire involving a dishwasher broke out in the kitchen of a detached property in Shelton Fields at just before 9am.

Two fire appliances and an operations officer were mobilised from Shrewsbury.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet, hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the property of smoke.