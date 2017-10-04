Cash stolen during armed robbery at Telford pub

Police in Telford are investigating following an armed robbery at a public house in Dawley last night.

A woman was in the Cheshire Cheese pub on Doseley Road at around 10.15pm on Monday when three men wearing balaclavas entered.

One man is reported to have pointed a weapon – believed to be a knife – at the woman and demanded money. The victim removed a quantity of cash from the till and money was also taken from her wallet before the men fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered slight neck injuries and was left shaken up by the incident.

The first man is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with brown eyes and a deep voice. He was believed to be wearing a waist length shiny black Puffa-style jacket, black full-fingered gloves, a black watch on his right wrist and plain dark charcoal coloured cotton jersey jogging trousers with cuffs round ankles.

The second man was reported to be white, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with dark facial stubble. He was thought to be dressed in a black jacket which had a large Stone Island badge on one of the upper sleeves and spoke with a local accent.

The third man was dressed in black clothing and was understood to be shorter than the two other men.

Officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 808S of 2 October.