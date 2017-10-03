Shropshire accountancy firm expands their business

One of Shrewsbury’s best-known accountancy firms welcomes new faces to their team.

Dyke Yaxley is delighted to announce the acquisition of Gorman Evans, a long-established family-run Shrewsbury practice.

Sean Gorman has been appointed a new Director at Dyke Yaxley and brings with him a broad spectrum of clients and an experienced team of professionals.

Managing Director Laurie Riley said: “This is an exciting time for us and we are thrilled to welcome Sean Gorman and his team to Dyke Yaxley.

“We are proud of our Shropshire roots and the great relationships we have with our clients. Our independence and heritage in the county represent important stability to our clients, whatever their size and we look forward to welcoming Sean’s clients to Dyke Yaxley.”

Sean has worked in the accountancy industry for over 40 years and has a wealth of experience providing advice and support to businesses and individuals alike. He said: “Dyke Yaxley has an impeccable reputation and the firm was the natural choice for both my clients and staff to join.

“Although one of the largest and most-established full-service accountancy practices in Shropshire, Dyke Yaxley has managed to retain its strong values of offering personal and friendly service.

“Our work is all about establishing long-term relationships and professional integrity and these things are at the very heart of Dyke Yaxley’s business.

“I am looking forward to working with the Directors to both consolidate relationships with my existing clients and also growing our client base.”