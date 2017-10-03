New managing director of Halls eyes future growth

The new managing director of Halls, the Shropshire-based, regional firm of estate and commercial property agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers, foresees future growth and diversification of the successful business.

David Giles, who joined the company as a rural professional assistant straight from the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester in 1976, took over from Peter Willcock on October 1. Mr Willcock has stood down but will continue to work for the Shrewsbury-based company as a consultant.

Mr Giles has served as deputy to Mr Willcock since March 1991, following a management buyout of the business, originally known as Hall, Wateridge and Owen, from General Accident.

Today, the business employs 150 full and part-time staff and has a network of nine offices across Shropshire, Worcestershire and North Powys.

Mr Giles says his proudest achievements to date were leading multi-million pound projects to build Shrewsbury Auction Centre in 2006 and the company’s new headquarters at Battlefield in 2013.

A dairy cattle specialist, he undertakes a wide range of land management, valuation and rural professional work and is chairman of Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

“Since joining the company in 1976, I have always aspired to become managing director of this business and I am delighted to now assume the role,” he said. “Halls is a substantial firm that operates across Shropshire, Worcestershire, Powys and bordering counties.

“We are very active in business centres across the region and have grown considerably over the years. The move to our new headquarters was paramount because it has given the business a far better profile.

“We have never stopped growing and I see future expansion almost inevitable to continue the momentum because, as a business, we can’t afford to stand still. We are a very diversified business and are ready and willing to diversify further to drive the company forward.

“There are not many firms, even at a national level, that offer the same breadth of disciplines that Halls does and we are grateful to have very talented people working for us.

“We are always looking for good people to join the business, but it’s never easy to find the right staff because we set our standards so high.”

Mr Giles, who lives at Adcote, near Shrewsbury, has a range of sporting interests in his spare time, including golf, motorcycle racing and football.