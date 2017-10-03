Morris Joinery completes refurbishment of Shrewsbury School Library

A £750,000 refurbishment of the Moser Library at Shrewsbury School has been completed by Shrewsbury-based Morris Joinery, supported by Morris Property.

Works at Moser Library included crafting and fitting new bookcases for over 30,000 books, crafting desks which would allow students to use online resources alongside printed books and journals, new doors and windows, as well as building and installing a raised mezzanine classroom with a sliding archive store below.

The project was the first to utilise a new spray booth at Morris Joinery’s Bicton workshop, transforming the library back to its former glory using Prime Grade European Oak with a clear lacquered finish, which means the library and its users will benefit from its hard-wearing and high quality long-lasting finish.

A brand new central heating system was also fitted, as well as high tech LED lighting integrated into the furniture to modernise the amenities.

Morris Joinery has been manufacturing the bespoke joinery since April, with a number of the team members working on the project. The job was handed over on Friday 29th September and all workshop staff were invited to view the completed works with architect and former student, Adrian James of Adrian James Architects.

Steve Granda, Joinery Manager at Morris Joinery, said: “All our craftsman are extremely proud to have worked on such a prestigious project, it’s a great opportunity for Morris Joinery to provide a lasting legacy by manufacturing joinery that will bring the library into the 21st century for all who use it in the future.”

The project was funded by the Shrewsbury School Foundation through the generous contributions from parents and Old Salopians.