Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre set for jam-packed weekend of fun

Ludlow’s hugely popular annual Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to the town’s stunning Castle in the heart of the beautiful Marches countryside for another weekend of wonders this November.

For two whole days, the Castle and its grounds are transformed into a fun festival for all the family with a packed programme of entertainment, over 100 stall holders and a chance to mingle with medieval jesters and musicians!

On Saturday night (25th November), the Fayre will once again throw open their gates for a special late night opening until 9pm. Join carol-singers under a starry sky for a torch-lit evening of medieval revels. With over 100 stalls selling seasonal wares, food and drink, crafts, historical goods and more, the Fayre is the ideal chance to find the perfect Christmas gift or indulge in with a unique treat.

Prue Dakin, Event Manager for the Fayre and co-founder of it too, said: “Visitors this year are in for a real treat with our combination of top entertainment and our fantastic range of stalls selling everything from handmade jewellery and ceramics to textiles, accessories, fine art and handmade toys and decorations. There’s delicious food and drink available too, everything from delicious liqueurs and artisan cheeses to Christmas cakes, award-winning cider and more and we’ve even got a parcel crèche for when you need a break from the shopping bags!”

This year’s Fayre features a full programme of entertainment throughout the weekend with familiar friends alongside brand new acts. Paul Saunders, director of entertainment for the Fayre, said: “We’ve got a superb range of new and old this year to keep visitors entertained all weekend. Brand new acts this year include Combat Through the Ages who look set to dazzle with their Knights’ Tournament as they battle it out with sword, mace and quarter staff to see who will take the title of Champion Knight of Ludlow! Plus there’s Delicious Theatre’s acclaimed escapist comedy, The Best Play Ever, set deep in the medieval dungeons of the Royal Palace and we’re delighted to announce that Tryzna, the celebrated Medieval music and dance group who wowed the crowds last year, proved to be so popular that they’re returning by popular request!”

Also new this year is festival favourite wynndebagge’s brand new show Pilgrim’s Choice inspired by Chaucer’s famous Canterbury Tales and incorporating his usual brand of music and mirth! Returning acts include James the Jester and Kris Katchit alongside Fayre regulars the acclaimed BZ Ents and Hand to Mouth puppet theatre with their family friendly shows. There’s also carols aplenty with the acclaimed The Quire not to mention Discover History’s Beastly Battles! Plus The Yarnsmith of Norwich returns along with The Shrewsbury Mummers, and, of course, the Fayre’s well-loved giant puppet Brother Sid! New this year too, there’ll be a chance to take a (very!) light-hearted look at what the well-dressed medieval person wore upon their head – from the sensible to the downright silly – with Medieval Tailor’s Assistant Sarah Thursfield.

And that’s not all – visitors can visit St. Nicholas in his magical den, try on medieval armour, have-a-go at archery and crossbow, be wowed by a falconry display and even hold a bird of prey for yourself, there really is something for everyone. Head to Ludlow Castle’s Inner Bailey across the moat for the Hands-on-History marquee featuring crafts, medieval board games and circus plus there are more demonstrations and activities and even more food and drink stalls too!

Ticket prices range from £11 for adults on the Saturday (online price) to £12.50 on the gate. Under 4s can visit for free. Child tickets are from £5.50 if booked online plus there are special rates for Families, Students and Seniors with Family tickets (2 adults and up to four children) from just £25.50. All tickets are cheaper if booked online in advance rather than on the gate. A Park & Ride service will be running both days from Ludlow Racecourse.

Ludlow Medieval Fayre – Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November 2017 and is open Open 10am until 9pm on Saturday, 10am until 4pm on Sunday.