Galliers’ gift to Baschurch science pupils

A leading Shropshire building company has made a major donation to help science students at a county school.

Galiers Homes, which builds housing developments throughout the county, has paid for new equipment worth over £900 at the Corbet School in Baschurch.

Danielle Goffe-Wood, of Galliers, which has its head office on Shrewsbury Business Park, said that it has purchased a new van de graaff generator and a vacuum pump for the science department.

She said: “The Corbet School is dedicating its diamond jubilee year to raising funds for the refurbishment of its science department so we hope our donation will help this aim.

“As a company with strong Shropshire connections, providing family homes at sites throughout the county, we are always interested to hear about community-based and education projects which support local people.”

Hayden Jones, head of science at the school said that Galliers’ support was greatly appreciated.

“The donation will help us to ensure that we continue to provide an excellent education for our pupils now, and into the next 60 years,” he commented.

Galliers is providing a range of 22 contemporary three and four-bedroom properties, set around a village green, at its Kings Vale development in Shrewsbury Road, Baschurch.